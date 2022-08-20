Two men fall into deep well in Pattaya after cover breaks, one killed









Two Thai men fell into an extremely deep well after its cover, on which they were sitting and chatting, broke, killing one 47-year-old man while the other 60-year-old man miraculously survived.

Nongprue Police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasatan emergency responders rushed to a residence on Soi 1 in the Nong Pla Lai subdistrict of Banglamung today, August 20th, to rescue two men who had fallen into a well.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

