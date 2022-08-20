August 21, 2022

Two men fall into deep well in Pattaya after cover breaks, one killed

24 hours ago TN
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

General view of Central Pattaya in the daytime. Photo: FritzDaCat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Two Thai men fell into an extremely deep well after its cover, on which they were sitting and chatting, broke, killing one 47-year-old man while the other 60-year-old man miraculously survived.

Nongprue Police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasatan emergency responders rushed to a residence on Soi 1 in the Nong Pla Lai subdistrict of Banglamung today, August 20th, to rescue two men who had fallen into a well.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

5 days ago TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Swedish man in Pattaya allegedly stabs one Thai man, injures another

6 days ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Pattaya police apologizes for missing body in car

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

19 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

22 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Thai Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Rohypnol Sales

24 mins ago TN
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

Two men fall into deep well in Pattaya after cover breaks, one killed

24 hours ago TN
Herb balls massage in Thailand

Local massage vendors in Phuket protest over foreign investors allegedly operating shops at much lower prices

24 hours ago TN