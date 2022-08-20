Local massage vendors in Phuket protest over foreign investors allegedly operating shops at much lower prices









About 80 local massage vendors in Phuket protested at the Phuket City Hall complaining about massage shops which were allegedly being invested in by foreigners operating with much lower prices, hurting their business.

The protest yesterday morning (August 19th) was led by Mr. Tansiwit Klaichaem from local massage vendors associations. They filed a letter to the Phuket Governor.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

