Seven students injured as bridge collapses into a lake in Nakhon Si Thammarat









Seven students sustained injuries when a steel bridge over a man-made lake, on which they and a dozen others were standing and jumping, suddenly collapsed at a resort in Chian Yai district of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday (Saturday).

The students, from Wat Sema Muang municipal school, were on a study trip to the resort.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

