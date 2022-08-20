August 21, 2022

Seven students injured as bridge collapses into a lake in Nakhon Si Thammarat

24 hours ago TN
General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand. Photo: Axel Drainville / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Seven students sustained injuries when a steel bridge over a man-made lake, on which they and a dozen others were standing and jumping, suddenly collapsed at a resort in Chian Yai district of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday (Saturday).

The students, from Wat Sema Muang municipal school, were on a study trip to the resort.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi

Policewoman accused of torturing maid surrenders in Ratchaburi

1 day ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

5 days ago TN
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Ranger dies, nine injured in twin bomb explosions in Narathiwat

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

18 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

22 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Thai Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Rohypnol Sales

24 mins ago TN
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

Two men fall into deep well in Pattaya after cover breaks, one killed

24 hours ago TN
Herb balls massage in Thailand

Local massage vendors in Phuket protest over foreign investors allegedly operating shops at much lower prices

24 hours ago TN