Three people were killed and another seriously injured in a scuffle between two rival groups of visitors in front of a pub in Muang district of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat early Friday morning.

The violent incident prompted the district police to ask the district chief officer to order the immediate closure of the pub.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

