COVID infections could reach 10,000 within 5 days after entertainment venues reopen: Public Health Minister
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the number of daily infections could significantly increase to ten thousand within 3-5 days after entertainment venues had legally reopened in much of Thailand on June 1st.
The Minister told the Associated Press yesterday, June 2nd, that the Secretary-General initially reported the situation after the venue reopening and admitted that he was worried because each venue had a high risk as they were loud and people needed to speak louder. Some may remove their masks and get close to one another to speak which could cause an increase in infections. The Minister also claimed many people were breaking Covid-19 rules such as dancing and sharing glasses and bottles.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational