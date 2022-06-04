June 4, 2022

Cannabis detainees to be released with law change

2 mins ago TN
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Ongoing trials and detention in connection with cannabis-related offences will be cancelled once revised restrictions take effect on Thursday, according to the Office of the Judiciary.

The production, import, export, distribution, consumption and possession of cannabis — except for its psychoactive substances — will be formally legalised on June 9 when a Ministry of Public Health announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Feb 9 takes effect, said Sorawit Limparangsri, a spokesman for the Office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Entertainment Venues Must Obtain Permission To Operate: CCSA

8 mins ago TN
Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Prayut leads merit-making to wish HM the Queen a happy birthday

22 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Unintentional, Damage-free Photographing of Others Not Illegal

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Cannabis detainees to be released with law change

2 mins ago TN
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Entertainment Venues Must Obtain Permission To Operate: CCSA

8 mins ago TN
Two Kathoey (Ladyboys) in Pattaya

Cabaret shows in Pattaya back to life

13 mins ago TN
Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Prayut leads merit-making to wish HM the Queen a happy birthday

22 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Unintentional, Damage-free Photographing of Others Not Illegal

22 hours ago TN