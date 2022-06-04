Entertainment Venues Must Obtain Permission To Operate: CCSA

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced that entertainment venues that wish to operate after June 1st must pass a test according to the Thai Stop COVID 2 PLUS safety standard and obtain permission from related governmental units.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, Director of the News Division of the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement during this week’s press briefing of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). She reminded establishment owners that all of their staffers and customers must be fully vaccinated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

