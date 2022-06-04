June 4, 2022

Cabaret shows in Pattaya back to life

14 mins ago
Two Kathoey (Ladyboys) in Pattaya

Two transsexual cabaret performers in Pattaya. Photo: Ohconfucius.




PATTAYA: Cabaret shows have come back to life in this beach town, with all seats at the famed Alcazar theatre fully booked on the night it reopened for the first time in more than two years.

Thais and foreign tourists, particularly Indian nationals, have thronged Pattaya this weekend following the lifting of restrictions on entertainment venues, pubs and bars on June 1 after a lengthy shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

