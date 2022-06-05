June 5, 2022

Bangkok may hire prisoners to dredge canals and clear drainage systems

2 hours ago TN
Canal (Khlong) located in Khlong Toei District in Bangkok

Canal (Khlong) located in Khlong Toei District in Bangkok. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) may resume the hiring of trustee prisoners to dredge canals and drainage systems, after two years of the project’s suspension by former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang’s administration.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin recently offered the BMA the option of hiring prisoners with good records to undertake the work. He said he hopes that the newly-elected Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt will be more open-minded and allow prisoners to do the work, so they can contribute to society and earn some income.

Thai PBS World

