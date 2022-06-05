Korat school hit by fire









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out at a school run by a charity foundation in Khon Buri district late on Saturday night, damaging part of a building and destroying donated items stored inside but causing no casualties, police said.

The incident was reported to Khon Buri police at about 11pm. Fire engines from Tambon Orapin Municipality and rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit were subsequently rushed to Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district town to combat the fire.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





