June 5, 2022

Korat school hit by fire

Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Isuzu Fire Engine truck in Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Mattes.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out at a school run by a charity foundation in Khon Buri district late on Saturday night, damaging part of a building and destroying donated items stored inside but causing no casualties, police said.

The incident was reported to Khon Buri police at about 11pm. Fire engines from Tambon Orapin Municipality and rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit were subsequently rushed to Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district town to combat the fire.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

