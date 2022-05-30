Fire at electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan
SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.
Pol Capt Nares Leecharoen, duty investigator at Bang Kaew, said the fire at the warehouse at Moo 13 village, off Bang Na-Trat highway in tambon Bang Phli Yai, was reported about 11pm.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!