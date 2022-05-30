Fire at electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Nares Leecharoen, duty investigator at Bang Kaew, said the fire at the warehouse at Moo 13 village, off Bang Na-Trat highway in tambon Bang Phli Yai, was reported about 11pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





