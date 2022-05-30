May 30, 2022

Fire at electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan

56 mins ago
Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok

Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Nares Leecharoen, duty investigator at Bang Kaew, said the fire at the warehouse at Moo 13 village, off Bang Na-Trat highway in tambon Bang Phli Yai, was reported about 11pm.

Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

