June 5, 2022

Tourism Rebound Could Generate 3 Trillion Baht for Thailand

Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism recently elaborated on the performance of Thailand’s tourism sector during the pandemic, noting that its post-pandemic rebound could generate 3 trillion baht in two years.

The remarks were made as part of the government’s explanation at the parliament’s fiscal budget debate, during which the opposition accused the proposed 2023 budget of being inequitable.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the number of international tourists visiting Thailand before the pandemic numbered 39.8 million, contributing to some 3 trillion baht that accounted for 18% of national GDP.

