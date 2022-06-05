Thai army spends over 7 million baht to test useless GT200 bomb scanners
The opposition Move Forward party is demanding an explanation from the army over its spending of more than seven million baht to hire the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to test 700 GT200 bomb scanners, purchased by the army over a decade ago, to determine whether they work.
Party list MP Rangsiman Rome said today (Saturday) that he does not understand why the army has to test the fake scanners, which have already been proved completely useless.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
