June 5, 2022

Korat’s Klang Plaza to close down Assadang branch

2 hours ago TN
Klang Plaza Korat

Klang Plaza Department Store in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Paul Hewitt.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Klang Plaza Co Ltd, operator of legendary local shopping malls in this northeastern province, will close down its branch on Assadang road in Muang district from July 31 due to the ongoing economic slump, the management announced on Saturday.

Pairat Manasilp, deputy chairman of the company, told employees that from late 2019 to now, the Thai economy has slowed down along with trade and the global economy, augmented by the Covid-19 pandemic and worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions.

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

