BOT Says Economy Still Recovering Despite Rising Inflation
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has said the Kingdom’s economic activity in March came under pressure from rising coronavirus infections and higher inflation driven by increasing energy prices, following a recovery in the previous month.
According to the central bank, overall business activity was steady in March, while the baht depreciated following an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Senior BOT Director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a news conference, however, that the Thai economy should remain on the recovery path.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
