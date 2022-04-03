BOT Says Economy Still Recovering Despite Rising Inflation

ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has said the Kingdom’s economic activity in March came under pressure from rising coronavirus infections and higher inflation driven by increasing energy prices, following a recovery in the previous month.

According to the central bank, overall business activity was steady in March, while the baht depreciated following an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Senior BOT Director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a news conference, however, that the Thai economy should remain on the recovery path.

