Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself in Chonburi
CHON BURI: A man shot his 13-year-old son to death and wounded his wife before killing himself inside a public school in Muang district on Saturday morning when new students reported to the school.
The fatal shootings occurred inside Chonradsadornumrung School in Muang district at 7.18am, the Mangkorn Chon Buri rescue foundation said on its Facebook page.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
