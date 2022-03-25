March 25, 2022

Woman injured after being stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Chonburi

6 mins ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 39-year-old woman has sustained injuries after she was reportedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in the Mueang Chonburi district.

The Don Hualor Police was notified of the incident at 2:00 A.M. yesterday, Thursday, March 24th, at a dormitory in the Don Hualor sub-district.

Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find Ms. Tipaphon Siaru, 39. She had sustained severe injuries from a stab wound to her belly.

