December 29, 2021

Suspect arrested in Chonburi mall with over 100K baht worth of stolen gold

Gold Plated Jewelry

Gold Plated Jewelry. Photo: Amitsalla.




A 31-year-old male Thai suspect has been arrested after allegedly snatching gold items worth more than 100,000 baht from a gold shop at a shopping mall in Mueang Chonburi over the past holiday weekend.

The Don Hualor Police was notified of the incident at a shopping mall in the Don Hualor sub-district. They arrived at the scene to find staffers at the gold shop anxiously waiting for law enforcement. The suspect had been immediately caught by the mall’s security guards and was being physically detained by them awaiting arrival by police.

