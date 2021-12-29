December 29, 2021

Exodus Causes Traffic Congestion on Mittraphap Highway

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Dec 28 (TNA) – Traffic thickened on Mittraphap Highway in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway of the Northeast, as the New Year exodus began.

Lots of vehicles either moved slowly or stopped on an uphill section of the national highway and congestion stretched over four kilometers from Lat Bua Khao sub-district to a three-way interchange where a road from central Nakhon Ratchasima, Sikhiu-Chaiyaphum Road and Sikhiu-Det Udom Road meet.

