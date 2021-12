Police have arrested 16 people in raids on 15 locations for filing alleged false personal accident claims totalling 20 million baht, with insurers having already paid out 14 million baht.

The alleged scam involved claims on multiple policies for hospital treatment for wounds that were intentionally inflicted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

