Alleged cop killers from South arrested in Bangkok
Armed police threw stun grenades as they stormed a Bangkok room and arrested two men accused of killing a policeman during a shootout while fleeing arrest on drug charges in southern Phatthalung province early this month.
Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said Jamras Rakchan, 45, and Atthaphon Mai-on, 21, were arrested in a rented room at Central Mansion on Lat Phrao 122 Road in Wang Thonglang district on Friday morning.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
