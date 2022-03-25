Alleged cop killers from South arrested in Bangkok









Armed police threw stun grenades as they stormed a Bangkok room and arrested two men accused of killing a policeman during a shootout while fleeing arrest on drug charges in southern Phatthalung province early this month.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said Jamras Rakchan, 45, and Atthaphon Mai-on, 21, were arrested in a rented room at Central Mansion on Lat Phrao 122 Road in Wang Thonglang district on Friday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





