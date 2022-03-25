Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose ‘Thailand Pass’ cancellation

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.









The Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to propose the cancellation of the “Thailand Pass” scheme and introduce a single ATK test to welcome international tourists and spur tourism growth.

Tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn revealed at the 2022 general meeting of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) today, March 24th, that the ministry would propose a plan to revoke the “Thailand Pass”, hopefully, to be implemented from June 1st onwards, in order to enhance more opportunities for the tourism sector to recover from the Covid-19 situation hardship.

In short, the plan would encourage traveling to Thailand to return to normal as in 2019 or before the Covid-19 global pandemic, Phiphat said.

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

