March 26, 2022

Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co

22 mins ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.




NONTHABURI, March 25 (TNA) – Police and officials of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) found about 2 million government lottery tickets at the premises of Mungkornfa Lottery Co and were considering possible legal action against it.

Seksakol Attawong, a vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said police and officials of the GLO searched two premises of the company in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi and Muang district of Loei.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

