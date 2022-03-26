Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co









NONTHABURI, March 25 (TNA) – Police and officials of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) found about 2 million government lottery tickets at the premises of Mungkornfa Lottery Co and were considering possible legal action against it.

Seksakol Attawong, a vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said police and officials of the GLO searched two premises of the company in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi and Muang district of Loei.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





