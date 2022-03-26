March 26, 2022

Police say Tangmo’s case to conclude in two months, question Senate’s role

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok.




A senior police officer, overseeing the investigation into the drowning of Thai TV actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo”, said today (Friday), the high-profile case may conclude in two months, while questioning the role of the Senate committee on human rights, freedom and consumer protection in the case and whether it could be interpreted as interfering in the police probe.

At a press conference held this afternoon at Nonthaburi police station, Pol Lt-Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, said that the Senate committee suggested that the police conduct lie detector tests on Nida’s five friends who were on the same boat the night she fell into the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi district and died.

