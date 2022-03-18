March 18, 2022

No Doubts after 2nd Autopsy of Tangmo’s Body

24 mins ago TN
Thammasat University Campus. Thammasat University is Thailand's second oldest institute of higher education

Thammasat University Campus. Thammasat University is Thailand's second oldest institute of higher education. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – A forensic guru has assured the second autopsy on the body of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong found no suspicious traces.

Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan, former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, said after the repeated examination that there were no missing teeth, no cuts in the head and no bruises.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

