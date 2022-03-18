No Doubts after 2nd Autopsy of Tangmo’s Body
BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – A forensic guru has assured the second autopsy on the body of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong found no suspicious traces.
Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan, former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, said after the repeated examination that there were no missing teeth, no cuts in the head and no bruises.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!