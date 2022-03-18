Arrest warrant issued for Move Forward MP over controversial censure debate claims
MP Rangsiman Rome, of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, is now the subject of an arrest warrant after twice failing to report to police in the past month, in response to official summonses. The summonses were issued in relation to a criminal defamation charge, following claims he made during a censure debate in Parliament in 2020 targeting Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.
The embattled MP said that he will meet with the police on Friday, while insisting that the arrest warrant is “illegitimate”.
By Thai PBS World
