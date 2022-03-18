Arrest warrant issued for Move Forward MP over controversial censure debate claims









MP Rangsiman Rome, of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, is now the subject of an arrest warrant after twice failing to report to police in the past month, in response to official summonses. The summonses were issued in relation to a criminal defamation charge, following claims he made during a censure debate in Parliament in 2020 targeting Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

The embattled MP said that he will meet with the police on Friday, while insisting that the arrest warrant is “illegitimate”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





