Right time for Thai House dissolution is after APEC Summit: DPM Prawit









Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said this morning (Tuesday) that the most appropriate time for the dissolution of the country’s House of Representatives is after the APEC Summit in Thailand at the end of this year.

Thailand is hosting the APEC meetings this year, including the summit on November 18th and 19th.

Prawit added, however, that the final decision on dissolution rests with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and that this suggestion is only his.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

