Freshman dies from beating during hazing in Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 19-year-old freshman student at a university died during a brutal hazing ritual by six senior male students in a rice field outside the university campus in this northeastern province.
The details were posted on the Facebook page “ANTI SOTUS” along with a photo of the victim, Padyos Chonpakdi, 19, a first-year student at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan.
