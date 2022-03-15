March 15, 2022

Freshman dies from beating during hazing in Korat

5 hours ago TN
Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Rajamangala University of Technology. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 19-year-old freshman student at a university died during a brutal hazing ritual by six senior male students in a rice field outside the university campus in this northeastern province.

The details were posted on the Facebook page “ANTI SOTUS” along with a photo of the victim, Padyos Chonpakdi, 19, a first-year student at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

