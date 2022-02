NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 17-year-old girl has allegedly admitted that she strangled her grandmother at their home in Muang district and with the help of her boyfriend dumped the body on a roadside in Suphan Buri.

She and her boyfriend were arrested by police in Tak on Tuesday.

Prasit Tangprasert and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

