Pattaya Police to interview parents further in drowning death of 2-year-old boy at villa swimming pool on Valentine’s day









An investigation has continued after a 2-year-old boy tragically drowned at a swimming pool at a villa in Pattaya on Valentine’s Day (February 14th).

“The parents (whose names continue to be withheld by law enforcement) were cooking food, socializing, and BBQing with a group of models and other people near the pool when the incident took place. The father had previously said he was at the villa for a photoshoot with the models, which was seen in the footage as well. The boy dropped into the swimming pool for about one minute before his father noticed and helped pull him out of the water.” Col. Kunlachart stated.

Full article: thepattayanews.co

By Goong Nang(GN)

The Pattaya News

