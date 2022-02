Siam Commercial Bank and shops in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: fitri agung. CC BY 2.0.









PHUKET: A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbing a currency exchange booth of about 220,000 baht in Patong five days ago.

Police apprehended Seksan Wongwirat, 20, of Phetchabun’s Wichian Buri district, at a rented room on Soi Na Nai in Patong area on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, assistant national police chief, told reporters on Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

