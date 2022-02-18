February 18, 2022

Government to consider cutting second COVID-19 tests on international arrivals

8 hours ago TN
Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.




Thailand will consider a recommendation from an airline tycoon to reduce the steps required for international entry, by doing away the second COVID-19 test, currently required on the fifth day after arrival.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes, who suggested measures to improve the “Test & Go” scheme, specifically the removal of the second test requirement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

