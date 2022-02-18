Nakhon Nayok Temple Searched for Abbot’s Suspected Theft









NAKHON NAYOK, Feb 18 (TNA) – Police of the Counter Corruption Division searched Wat Thurian in Nakhon Nayok province as they suspected its abbot together with a former director of the National Office of Buddhism of stealing about 100 million baht from the office’s fund for the improvement of 12 Buddhist temples in Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri from 2011 to 2016.

The abbot, Phra Sitthiworanayok aka Chao Khun Jack, denied the suspected theft. However, police insisted they had evidence and witnesses to prove that he and Nopparat Benjawatananun, former director of the National Office of Buddhism, spent 18 million baht from the stolen money on buying a land plot cover about 10 rai in Nakhon Nayok and many other assets. They had their family members register as the owners of the assets and were thus also suspected of laundering money.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

