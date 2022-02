The deputy chairman of a local administrative body and a driver were shot dead and the chairman seriously wounded when their vehicle was attacked in Muang district of Nakhon Nayok on Monday night.

The fatal shooting on Pak Thor-Toey Noi Road in tambon Sri Jula of Muang district was reported to police around 9pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

