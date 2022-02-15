Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal
BANGKOK (NNT) – Reports about the removal of free COVID-19 treatments from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) program have raised public concerns. In response, the Ministry of Public Health said Covid patients will be covered by their respective health security and insurance coverages, event without access to UCEP.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said UCEP was designed for emergency cases. Patients with emergency needs will receive treatments free of charge.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
