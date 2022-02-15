Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Reports about the removal of free COVID-19 treatments from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) program have raised public concerns. In response, the Ministry of Public Health said Covid patients will be covered by their respective health security and insurance coverages, event without access to UCEP.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said UCEP was designed for emergency cases. Patients with emergency needs will receive treatments free of charge.

