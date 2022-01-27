January 27, 2022

Ailing Thai insurance company confirms it is still operating

29 mins ago TN
Traffic in Central Bangkok

Traffic in Central Bangkok. Photo: Topby Parinya / Pixabay.




A major insurance company struggling with massive losses over COVID-19 compensations clarified today (Thursday) that it is still operating as usual, amid widespread concern among its clients, but insisted that its recent decision to voluntarily cease trading and return its license is the best option under which all the insured will get their entitlements.

Southeast Life Insurance Company’s clarification letter was issued after Thailand’s Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) said that the company is not yet legally dissolved, as it needs to obtain a permission first and meet various conditions.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

