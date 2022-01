RAYONG, Jan 27 (TNA) – The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and agencies concerned confirmed that oil slicks from a leaking undersea pipe off Rayong province would not be washed ashore like what had happened in 2013.

After the leakage at about 9pm on Jan 25, officials successfully contained the oil slicks within an area of about one square kilometer.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts