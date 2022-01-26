400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong
RAYONG, Jan 26 (TNA) – About 400,000 liters of crude oil leaked from an underwater pipe into the sea off this eastern province and organizations concerned were trying to protect the shore.
Sophon Thongdee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said the leaking pipe belonged to Star Petroleum Refining pcl. The company informed the department of the incident last night and officials concerned were trying to protect the beaches of Rayong as sea winds were blowing towards them.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
