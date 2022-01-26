400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong









RAYONG, Jan 26 (TNA) – About 400,000 liters of crude oil leaked from an underwater pipe into the sea off this eastern province and organizations concerned were trying to protect the shore.

Sophon Thongdee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said the leaking pipe belonged to Star Petroleum Refining pcl. The company informed the department of the incident last night and officials concerned were trying to protect the beaches of Rayong as sea winds were blowing towards them.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





