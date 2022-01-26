January 26, 2022

400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong

45 mins ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship. Photo: Brocken Inaglory.




RAYONG, Jan 26 (TNA) – About 400,000 liters of crude oil leaked from an underwater pipe into the sea off this eastern province and organizations concerned were trying to protect the shore.

Sophon Thongdee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said the leaking pipe belonged to Star Petroleum Refining pcl. The company informed the department of the incident last night and officials concerned were trying to protect the beaches of Rayong as sea winds were blowing towards them.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Sunken Tanker Must Be Salvaged in 15 Days

1 day ago TN
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Hua Hin, Cha-am to be ‘Wellness Sandbox’

5 days ago TN
Surat Thani Livestock and Soi Dog vets perform dogs health check

Soi Dog Foundation comes to the rescue of dying dogs in illegal Surat Thani shelter

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Khao Yai National Park

Man found dead in National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima

29 mins ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 causes closure of loss-ridden major insurance company

40 mins ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong

45 mins ago TN
Patong in Phuket

Up-To-Standard Care Delivered To Guests Quarantining At Hospitels in Phuket: TAT Phuket Office

53 mins ago TN
Parked motorcycles in Bangkok

Rider injured after motorbike accident in Banglamung

1 hour ago TN