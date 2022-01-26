Up-To-Standard Care Delivered To Guests Quarantining At Hospitels in Phuket: TAT Phuket Office









BANGKOK (NNT) – A British journalist’s account of a two-week stay inside a ‘hospitel’ in Phuket has drawn attention to problems with service and amenities for guests at such establishments, as well as questions about laxed Covid prevention measures. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) explains that the care of Covid-positive people staying in hospitels comply with public health measures, but a revision over the activities allowed for these guests will now take place.

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, the director of TAT’s Phuket Office, elaborated on the activity depicted in the photograph accompanying the British journalist’s article, saying that some activities are permitted in hospitels with the purpose of enabling the quarantined guests to relax. However, her office will have discussions with the relevant bodies and hospitels in Phuket about the types of activities that are permissible. Hospitels will also be asked to predetermine the time for activities each day.

