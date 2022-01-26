January 26, 2022

Up-To-Standard Care Delivered To Guests Quarantining At Hospitels in Phuket: TAT Phuket Office

53 mins ago TN
Patong in Phuket

Aerial view of Patong in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A British journalist’s account of a two-week stay inside a ‘hospitel’ in Phuket has drawn attention to problems with service and amenities for guests at such establishments, as well as questions about laxed Covid prevention measures. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) explains that the care of Covid-positive people staying in hospitels comply with public health measures, but a revision over the activities allowed for these guests will now take place.

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, the director of TAT’s Phuket Office, elaborated on the activity depicted in the photograph accompanying the British journalist’s article, saying that some activities are permitted in hospitels with the purpose of enabling the quarantined guests to relax. However, her office will have discussions with the relevant bodies and hospitels in Phuket about the types of activities that are permissible. Hospitels will also be asked to predetermine the time for activities each day.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Transgender arrested at Phuket hotel for alleged human trafficking and child exploitation

4 days ago TN
The risk of contagious disease is increased when dogs are rounded up together

Soi Dog Foundation stems distemper outbreak at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter

4 days ago TN
Chelonia mydas turtle in the Similan Islands

Green sea turtle lays eggs on Phuket beach

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Khao Yai National Park

Man found dead in National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima

29 mins ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 causes closure of loss-ridden major insurance company

40 mins ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong

45 mins ago TN
Patong in Phuket

Up-To-Standard Care Delivered To Guests Quarantining At Hospitels in Phuket: TAT Phuket Office

53 mins ago TN
Parked motorcycles in Bangkok

Rider injured after motorbike accident in Banglamung

1 hour ago TN