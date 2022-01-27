Aagriculture minister admits swine fever now in 13 provinces









Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion has admitted that African Swine Fever (ASF) has now spread to 13 of Thailand’s provinces in the central, north-eastern and southern regions, including Bangkok. The Livestock Development Department will seek advice on February 3rd from its Chinese and Vietnamese counterparts on how they successfully tackled the same disease, he said.

Chalermchai quoted findings of the committee in charge of prevention, control and eradication of ASF, gathered during inspections carried out between January 10th and 25th. They confirm an ASF epidemic in pig farms in Bangkok, Suphan Buri, Phang-nga, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Si Sa Ket, Khon Kaen, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Buri Ram, Nong Bua Lamphu and Nakhon Pathom (in an abattoir).

By Thai PBS World

