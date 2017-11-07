Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Does Michelin Guide Mean Farangs Can Judge Thai Food?

Thai Vegetarian food
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Top Thai chefs and those in fine dining are sounding modest, reserved yet hopeful in the run-up to the much-anticipated arrival of Michelin Guide ratings to the capital city next month.

Anticipating the Dec. 6 release of the first Michelin Guide book for Bangkok’s restaurants, chefs from top restaurants said they’re pushing to maintain the highest standards, telling staff to be vigilant and exercising the utmost attention to detail in case a reviewer passes through.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

