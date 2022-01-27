Thailand Sets Promising Future for EV
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is currently focusing on transforming its vehicle manufacturing of internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The government’s policies and the public sector’s MOUs are supporting Thai carmakers in order to achieve the goal of Thailand being the EV hub of the region.
According to Mr. Krisada Uttamote, President of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, Thailand is highly capable of carmaking. In 2021, Thailand produced around 1.6 million car. Half of them were for import.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird.
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau Of Thailand