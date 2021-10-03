Banpu NEXT Launches ‘MuvMi ASA KHONSONG’ Providing ‘MuvMi’ Electric Tuk Tuks









‘Banpu NEXT’ Launches “MuvMi ASA KHONSONG”, Transport Service Project Providing ‘MuvMi’ Electric Tuk Tuks to Take COVID-19 Recovered Patients Home Safely and Free, Fulfilling Mitr Phol-Banpu Endowment Mission to Aid Thai People Affected by COVID-19 Crisis

Bangkok – Because we care and wish everyone safe ‘Banpu NEXT’ teams up with ‘UMT’ to launch “MuvMi ASA KHONSONG”, the e-Tuk Tuk Transport Service Project under the Mitr Phol-Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment by providing ‘MuvMi’ e-Tuk Tuks to safely transport COVID-19 recovered patients home for free of charge. The pilot service runs in the following three hospitals under Bangkok Medical Service Department, namely, Klang, Taksin, and Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospitals as well as three hospitals under Phyathai-Paolo Medical Campus, namely Phyathai 1, Phyathai 2, and Paolo Phaholyothin Hospitals. Apart from the recovered patients transport service, Banpu NEXT, in collaboration with the Food For Fighters network, continues to provide assistance to those affected by COVID-19 by delivering food and survival kits to the affected communities, along with Home Isolation Kits to the COVID-19 patients under Home Isolation system. The Company also joins hands with Let’s be heroes Foundation to deliver survival kits to expand the assistance to cover all the needed communities.

Ms. Kanokwan Jitchobtham, Senior Vice President – e-Mobility, Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., revealed, “From our EV Car Sharing for Caring project offering free electric vehicles to the medical professionals to use at Budsarakam Field Hospital, Banpu NEXT, a subsidiary of Banpu Public Company Limited and a leading “Smart Energy Solutions” provider in Asia-Pacific, aims to continue aiding people, restaurants and the communities containing major COVID-19 clusters. Witnessing a continuously growing number of recovered patients, the COVID-19 patients under Home Isolation system as well as the communities in need, Banpu NEXT joins forces with Urban Mobility Tech Co., Ltd. or ‘UMT’, a Thai start-up providing the advanced MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk service, to launch “MuvMi ASA KHONSONG” Project under the Mitr Phol-Banpu Endowment, providing 20 units of MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk ridesharing service, one of the ‘Smart Energy Utilization Solutions’ to fulfill the two following missions. The first mission is to pick up the recovered patients from hospitals and take them home for free of charge while the second mission is to deliver 60,000 meals, 4,000 survival kits and 5,000 Home Isolation Kits to those affected by COVID-19. This Project will continue for 2 months with our determination to help the recovered patients to resume their normal life safely and ensure that those in need can access to assistance and live safer lives.”

Dr. Krisada Kritayakirana, Ph.D., Chief Executive, Urban Mobility Tech Co., Ltd., said “As the administrator of all services for the MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk, which are 100% clean energy, eco-friendly vehicles that help save energy, is pleased to take part in joining Banpu NEXT to aid Thai People Affected by COVID-19 pandemic through “MuvMi ASA KHONSONG” Project. We affirmed our readiness in providing MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk service that can accommodate 100 trips per day to facilitate and support the recovered patients to return home safely. To ensure strict social distancing measures, each ride allows 1 passenger per 1 vehicle. Besides, MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk has a transparent partition screen between the driver and the passenger, all drivers are fully vaccinated and disinfect the vehicle after every single journey. Alcohol hand sanitizer is provided on every car. We believe that if everyone teams up to help one another, we can get through this crisis together. We hopes that this project will play a role in giving support and boosting the morale for the recovered patients to smile again.”

The COVID-19 patients at Klang, Taksin, Charoenkrung Pracharak, Phyathai 1, Phyathai 2 and Paolo Phaholyothin Hospitals who have now recovered and been allowed to return home, can register for a ride home with MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk by downloading MuvMi application and pre-booking the ride in advance by 6PM of the registration day for the next day service.* The service routes of MuvMi e-Tuk Tuk cover 6 major areas across Bangkok, including 1. Chula-Samyan. 2. Ari-Pradipat 3. Phaholyothin – Ladprao 4. Rattanakosin Island 5. Nana-Asoke-Phrom Phong 6. Kaset – Sena Nikhom.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in full force, Banpu Public Company Limited continuously stands by Thai people’s side all along, while co-founding “Mitr Phol-Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment” faced by people across different areas in Thailand since March 2020 till now. Besides, Banpu PCL also allocates budget for its subsidiary company, Banpu NEXT to carry out such an aid project to help Thai people through this crisis.

*The service is available between 10AM – 4PM

*Limited to 1 passenger per 1 vehicle. For more than 1 passengers, only those from the same family member can be allowed.

*Within the home distance of 15 kilometers from the hospital

