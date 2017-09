A construction foreman in Pathum Thani has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to killing a worker with a hoe.

Khlong Luang district superintendent Pol Colonel Ritthinan Puipanthawong said Banjong Moungsisiad, 41, had admitted to striking Pradit Leknok, 49, in the head four or five times with a hoe.

Full story: The Nation

By Anan Wichitpracha,

Pongsathat Rujiphuttanyaphat

The Nation