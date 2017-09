An explosion ripped open a cash machine of the Bangkok Bank branch at Tesco Lotus supermarket on Krungthep Kreetha 35 road in Bangkok in the early hours of Wednesday (Sept 13), causing damage to the machine and the supermarket.

It was not immediately known if the thieves made off with how much cash but the explosion left twisted remains of the ATM machine and debris strewn across of the forecourt of the supermarket within a 30-metre radius.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS