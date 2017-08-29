Pattaya ATM gives more cash than requested

PATTAYA – A hotel employee rushed to the Pattaya City police station Tuesday afternoon and gave it 69,000 baht in excess of his withdrawal from a local ATM.

Boonsong Poolsukserm, a 57-year-old employee at D Beach Pattaya Hotel, told police after he input his withdrawal request for about 1,000 baht, the ATM of Siam Commercial Bank at the Khwai Klang Muang flea market on Thep Prasit Road of South Pattaya churned out 69,000 baht more than he requested. The incident happened at about 3pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST