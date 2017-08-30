Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Briton to be Charged for Alleged Abuse of Frenchman’s Kids

Briton to be Charged for Alleged Abuse of Frenchman’s Kids

Skyline of Pattaya
TN Pattaya 0

CHONBURI — Two young children remained in state care Wednesday after being separated from their parents in a custody battle involving allegations of child molestation that could drag on for months.

Police are investigating allegations of abuse first brought in January by the children’s biological father against their mother’s boyfriend, who has denied wrongdoing and retaliated with his own legal complaint. The children were placed in protective custody Friday after they refused to go home with their mother.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Stilt houses in Sriracha, Chonburi province

GPS tracking leads to dead French man but mystery surrounds why he died

Breaking News

Bartender stabbed to death inside Pattaya Go-Go Bar

Breaking News

Swedish resident found dead in his Jomtien apartment

Leave a Reply