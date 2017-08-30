Briton to be Charged for Alleged Abuse of Frenchman’s Kids

CHONBURI — Two young children remained in state care Wednesday after being separated from their parents in a custody battle involving allegations of child molestation that could drag on for months.

Police are investigating allegations of abuse first brought in January by the children’s biological father against their mother’s boyfriend, who has denied wrongdoing and retaliated with his own legal complaint. The children were placed in protective custody Friday after they refused to go home with their mother.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English