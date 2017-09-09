Smell from instant noodle leads to death, injuries

Saturday, September 9, 2017
A security guard died and three neighbours sustained injuries in a fight which occurred on Friday (Sept 8) following a quarrel over a complaint over an unpleasant smell from boiling instant noodles in a housing estate in Bangkok’s Khannayao district.

The incident occurred at Maneemas Housing Estate in Soi Khubon 6.

Pol Col Sing Singhadet, chief of Khannayao police, identified the killed as Somchai Klinklom, 47, a security guard of a private company, and the wounded as Ms Mantra Monthangern, 48, Suchart Uttra, 50, and Surasee Uttra, 24.

