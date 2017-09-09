Heavy rains bring damage to northern provinces

CHIANG RAI, 9th September 2017 (NNT) – Heavy rains in the North have brought on a landslide in Chiang Rai, prompting the northernmost province to raise the alert in risk-prone areas.

The land slide destroyed the home of a woman villager and as well as a concrete road in Ban Pha Dua of Mae Salong subdistrict. Nearby households have been urged to evacuate for safety reasons as surveys show the ground could collapse further. The area has been declared an emergency disaster zone. Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn has assigned relevant agencies to rush relief supplies to the affected zone and gave financial aid of 65,000 baht.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand