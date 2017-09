A Chiang Rai sub-district has been declared a disaster zone after a landslide triggered by heavy rains swept away a house and forced neighbouring homes to be evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured when Feilin Sae-tern’s wood-and-concrete house in Ban Pha Deua, Tambon Mae Salong Nai, Mae Fah Luang district, collapsed in the daytime landslide on Thursday.

By Natthawat Laping

